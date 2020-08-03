Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $281.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

