Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

