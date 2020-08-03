Barclays Reiterates CHF 112 Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Barclays set a CHF 112 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a CHF 101 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a CHF 116 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 95 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 110.57.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé has a 1-year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1-year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.