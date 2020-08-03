Barclays Reiterates “€8.90” Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Barclays set a €8.90 ($10.00) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($8.76) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.20 ($9.21) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($10.79) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.15 ($9.16).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

