BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) PT Raised to $21.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BankUnited from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BankUnited by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 147,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

