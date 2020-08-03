Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.75 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.09) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.48) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.90 ($2.13) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.70 ($3.03) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($2.92) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.64 ($2.97).

Banco Santander has a twelve month low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

