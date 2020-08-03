Ballard Power Systems (BLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.22 million.

Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.32.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Sunday, July 5th.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.47, for a total value of C$129,806.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,410. Also, Senior Officer Kerry Brent Hillier sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total transaction of C$209,892.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at C$100,530.19. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,334 shares of company stock worth $1,000,049.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

