B2Gold (BTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$510.53 million during the quarter.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO stock opened at C$9.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a PE ratio of 27.70. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$8.60 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 75,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.34, for a total value of C$550,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,169 shares in the company, valued at C$1,263,720.46. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.12, for a total value of C$406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,078.80. Insiders sold 1,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,358,250 over the last three months.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.