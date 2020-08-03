Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Receives $14.80 Average PT from Analysts

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXGT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Axovant Gene Therapies alerts:

In other news, insider Pavan Cheruvu purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,470.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axovant Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.