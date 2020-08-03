AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,600

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,100 ($50.46) to GBX 4,600 ($56.61) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,400 ($41.84) to GBX 3,900 ($47.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($46.46) to GBX 4,125 ($50.76) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($40.86) to GBX 3,770 ($46.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,190 ($39.26) to GBX 3,010 ($37.04) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,209 ($51.80).

LON:AVV opened at GBX 4,146 ($51.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,082.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,100.80. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.19. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 40.40 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,350 ($65.84).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.36) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

