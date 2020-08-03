Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Receives $1.72 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Autoweb from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Autoweb in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock.

Shares of AUTO opened at $1.38 on Friday. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $24.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.43 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 60.04% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoweb will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.22% of Autoweb worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

