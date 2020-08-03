Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $196.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $201.00 to $196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.25.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,533.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.97. Atlassian has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $198.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after acquiring an additional 484,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,343,000 after purchasing an additional 212,795 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,077,000 after acquiring an additional 365,225 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $350,325,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,638,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,906,000 after buying an additional 235,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.