AssetMark Financial (AMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. On average, analysts expect AssetMark Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMK opened at $27.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02.

AMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 51,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $1,278,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,058,611 shares in the company, valued at $51,032,966.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 48,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $1,101,741.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,386,418.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,395 shares of company stock worth $10,220,947 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

