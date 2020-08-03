Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.87 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $19.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $94,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

