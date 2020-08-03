ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ARX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.86.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARX stock opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.50. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$2.42 and a one year high of C$8.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$268.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.