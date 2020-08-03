ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,089,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 393,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 143,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,601,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 226,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 135,932 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 30.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 609,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.79.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

About ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.