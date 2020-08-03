Aqua Metals (AQMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. On average, analysts expect Aqua Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AQMS opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton acquired 50,069 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $43,560.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 729,379 shares in the company, valued at $634,559.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55,420 shares of company stock valued at $49,157. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

