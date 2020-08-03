Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

APHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aphria from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aphria from C$4.50 to C$5.30 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital upgraded Aphria from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$8.00 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.16.

Aphria stock opened at C$6.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09. Aphria has a 52-week low of C$2.65 and a 52-week high of C$10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

