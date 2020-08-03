Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 43,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 20.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE AR opened at $2.96 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 792.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,595,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Antero Resources by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,843,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 178,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 22.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,824,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 872,495 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

