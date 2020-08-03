ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annaly’s impressive results for second-quarter 2020 were supported by the expansion in net interest spread and higher yields on assets. Moreover, book value per share (BVPS) improved 12% sequentially. Notably, the stability in the Agency mortgage backed securities (MBS) market and low borrowing rates are positives, which will likely drive Annaly’s performance in the upcoming period. Moreover, prudent steps taken in the early market recovery phase has positioned the company’s investment portfolio well to capitalize on the opportunities and deliver compelling returns. Further, the company bolstered its liquidity and reduced leverage. Annaly’s shares have witnessed a narrower decline than its industry in the past year. Yet, faster prepayment speed exposes it to reinvestment risk. A highly competitive market also remains woes.”

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.78.

NLY opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, insider Timothy P. Coffey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 379.8% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 77,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 940.5% during the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 416,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 376,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.