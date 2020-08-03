ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Barclays lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.78.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $7.41 on Monday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.