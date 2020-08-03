Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AAL. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,800 ($22.15) to GBX 2,020 ($24.86) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,650 ($32.61) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,935.63 ($23.82).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,870.20 ($23.02) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,884.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,694.59. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 18.39 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,266 ($27.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 127 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($22.64) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($2,875.71). Insiders have purchased a total of 473 shares of company stock worth $772,506 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.