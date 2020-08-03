Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$63.59

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.59.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.
TSE SLF opened at C$52.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 860.94 and a current ratio of 934.32.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.38, for a total value of C$1,387,726.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,249,000.86.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.
Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.