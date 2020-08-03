Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Price Target at C$63.59

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

TSE SLF opened at C$52.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$35.43 and a 52 week high of C$66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 860.94 and a current ratio of 934.32.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.3100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.38, for a total value of C$1,387,726.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,249,000.86.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

