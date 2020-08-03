Analysts Set China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Target Price at $47.00

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

SNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

NYSE SNP opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $64.88.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.58 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

