Analysts Set China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) Target Price at $47.00

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
SNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.
NYSE SNP opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $41.30 and a one year high of $64.88.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
