Analysts Set Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Price Target at GBX 120

Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 120 ($1.48).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 80 ($0.98) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Bakkavor Group stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $370.83 million and a PE ratio of 10.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.28. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 160.60 ($1.98).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

