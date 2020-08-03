Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $15.56 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 74,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 224,331 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 1,363.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 164,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.