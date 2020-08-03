Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2,141.9% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $105.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

