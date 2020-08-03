AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. AmerisourceBergen has set its FY20 guidance at $7.35-7.65 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $100.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $105.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

