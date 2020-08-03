Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $153.63 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

