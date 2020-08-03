American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AXL opened at $7.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXL. Barclays boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

