Altice USA’s (ATUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATUS. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Altice USA from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

NYSE ATUS opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $565,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,601,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,138,846 shares of company stock worth $101,250,568 over the last 90 days. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 279,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 165.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 521,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after buying an additional 325,072 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 702,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

