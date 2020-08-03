Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.07.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

