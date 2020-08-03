Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 58.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 358,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,032 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 358,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 371,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 990,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.