AlarmCom (ALRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. AlarmCom has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.36-1.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.36-1.45 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AlarmCom to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $70.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $49,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,916.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $105,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,803,005 shares of company stock worth $276,310,123. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised their target price on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

