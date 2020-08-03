Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) PT Raised to C$13.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alaris Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of AD stock opened at C$13.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.56 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.23.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$33.97 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Alaris Royalty will post 1.6599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Alaris Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.30%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

