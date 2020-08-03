Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 101.94. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

In other news, insider Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 4,100 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.40, for a total transaction of C$46,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,295.80. Also, Senior Officer Peter Macphail sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.74, for a total transaction of C$117,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,481,400.16. Insiders sold a total of 148,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,836 in the last three months.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

