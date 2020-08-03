Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.
Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 101.94. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.43 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.
