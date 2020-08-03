Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.12.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.