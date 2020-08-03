Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 3,925 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $105.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.54.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,038,000 after purchasing an additional 287,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after purchasing an additional 751,290 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after purchasing an additional 571,593 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.