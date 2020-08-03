Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 51,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI opened at $1.18 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.36.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.45 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 400,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 109,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

