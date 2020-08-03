ADTRAN (ADTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect ADTRAN to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts expect ADTRAN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADTRAN stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $595.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

