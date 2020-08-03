AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.35-10.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.51. AbbVie also updated its FY 2020

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $94.91 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

