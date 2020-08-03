AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Shares of ABBV opened at $94.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $57,338,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,194,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

