AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.35-10.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.35-10.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $94.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.40. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.93.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

