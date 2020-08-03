9,482 Shares in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Rexnord by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,257,927.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,261.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 4,373 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $142,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RXN opened at $28.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

