70,460 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Umpqua by 499,050.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

