54,630 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 130,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,255 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 133,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

NYSE:MPC opened at $38.20 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

