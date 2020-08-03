4,091 Shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,324.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

