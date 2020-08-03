3,114 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $31,095,367.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $178.20 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 990.06, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.