2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $48.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded 2U to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 2U from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $47.10 on Friday. 2U has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter worth $19,968,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 19.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,595 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after acquiring an additional 824,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 2U by 27.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,086,000 after acquiring an additional 817,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 99.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 997,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,856,000 after acquiring an additional 496,125 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.