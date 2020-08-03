2,377 Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 802.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 262,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.20 million, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.16 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

